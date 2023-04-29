Tom Lowery drops to the bench for Pompey's penultimate game of the season at Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Welshman is available following a four-match ban and comes straight into John Mousinho’s team for the trip to play-off hunting Derby.

That sees Lowery making way, moving to the bench for the penultimate game of the season.

The second change sees Joe Pigott, who netted the winner against Accrington last weekend, replacing Harry Jewitt-White.

The youngster is not included in the 18-man squad, along with Jay Mingi, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Reeco Hackett.

Meanwhile, the centre-half partnership of Di’Shon Bernard and Ryley Towler remains, with Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson continuing on the bench.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Bernard, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Lane, Pigott, Jacobs, Bishop.

