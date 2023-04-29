News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
22 hours ago GMB union vote to accept government’s pay offer
3 hours ago How to apply for free flight tickets to Hong Kong this summer
4 hours ago More acts announced for King Charles’ Coronation Concert
18 hours ago All state schools in England could be closed due to strikes
18 hours ago End of Wikipedia in UK possible under online safety bill
21 hours ago Body found in reservoir was murdered Marelle Sturrock’s fiancé

John Mousinho makes two changes as Portsmouth seek to avoid giving Derby a helping hand

Tom Lowery drops out of Pompey’s side to make way for Joe Morrell’s return.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 29th Apr 2023, 14:00 BST- 1 min read
Tom Lowery drops to the bench for Pompey's penultimate game of the season at Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesTom Lowery drops to the bench for Pompey's penultimate game of the season at Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Tom Lowery drops to the bench for Pompey's penultimate game of the season at Derby. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Welshman is available following a four-match ban and comes straight into John Mousinho’s team for the trip to play-off hunting Derby.

That sees Lowery making way, moving to the bench for the penultimate game of the season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The second change sees Joe Pigott, who netted the winner against Accrington last weekend, replacing Harry Jewitt-White.

The youngster is not included in the 18-man squad, along with Jay Mingi, Ryan Tunnicliffe and Reeco Hackett.

Most Popular

Meanwhile, the centre-half partnership of Di’Shon Bernard and Ryley Towler remains, with Sean Raggett and Clark Robertson continuing on the bench.

Pompey: Macey, Rafferty, Bernard, Towler, Ogilvie, Pack, Morrell, Lane, Pigott, Jacobs, Bishop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Subs: Oluwayemi, Lowery, Robertson, Dale, Scarlett, Thompson, Raggett.

Related topics:Joe PigottJohn MousinhoJoe MorrellPortsmouthSean RaggettAccrington