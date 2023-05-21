The winger has returned to Blackpool following his season-long loan and the Blues will not be pursuing a permanent arrangement.

Instead Mousinho expects the former Crewe man to challenge for a first-team spot with the Tangerines, following relegation from the Championship.

Dale made 50 appearances for Pompey, scoring twice, following his arrival under Danny Cowley in September.

However, he was dropped to the bench for the final four matches as a frustrating time on the south coast petered out for the hard-working attacker.

Mousinho told The News: ‘With Blackpool being relegated, I would expect to see Owen featuring for them next season.

‘It wouldn't surprise me at all if they wanted him back for the first day of pre-season, he challenges for a spot in the side, and we actually face him next season.

‘Owen potentially returning to us was a conversation I had with him at the back of the season. I will be very surprised if you are not playing for Blackpool next season, but if things don’t go particularly well pre-season then let us know what’s happening, keep us up to date.

Pompey will not be signing Owen Dale following his loan spell. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Owen for the most part of my time here – and overall – did pretty well, although lost his place in the side towards the back end of the season.

‘Part of that was trying other things, part of that was about Paddy coming into that role and doing really well, and part of that was the fact we knew Owen was going back to Blackpool so we were trying to be future focused.

‘Overall, his contribution was excellent, he worked his socks off, was very, very good in everything he did for us.

‘The one area I don’t think anybody can have any argument about was the fact we just wanted a bit more from him in terms of goals and assists – and that was a big part of our conversation at the back end of the season.

‘Wherever he goes, if he can improve that part of his game then he’ll be a real threat.

‘There’s a reason Blackpool signed him and, having gone down a division, depending on whoever their new manager is, I am sure he’ll have a decent pre-season and will be challenging for a spot. I will be very surprised if he isn't.’

Dale signed for Blackpool permanently in January 2022 following a loan spell from Crewe, yet he has struggled to establish himself at Bloomfield Road.

He returns having played plenty of first-team football at Pompey, yet, crucially, exasperatingly couldn’t provide goals and assists from primarily the right wing.

Mousinho added: ‘I don’t think it affected his confidence, he just got frustrated at times with that.

‘Naturally, if you are not scoring a huge amount of goals and assists as a forward player, despite getting into some good positions, that’s going to be a point of frustration more than anything else.