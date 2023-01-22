Now one of John Mousinho’s first acts as Pompey head coach has been to install his former playing colleague as captain.

Marlon Pack and the former central defender spent two-and-a-half months together at Wycombe in the 2009-10 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The midfielder from Buckland was aged 18 at the time and handed his Football League debut in September 2009 – with Mousinho in the same team.

They now find themselves at Fratton Park together, with Pack, these days aged 31, marking Pompey's captaincy by scoring in Saturday’s 2-0 triumph over Exeter.

Mousinho told The News: ‘At Wycombe, Marlon was a young lad on loan from Pompey. He did really well for us and has obviously gone off to have a brilliant career after that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He was a really good player even back then, not quite as vocal, but always an outgoing personality.

‘Obviously I haven’t seen him develop as a team-mate or as a coach, but I’ve followed his career and, all of a sudden, bang, it’s in front of you, you’ve got a leader there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Mousinho named former Wycombe team-mate Marlon Pack as captain against Exeter - and was richly rewarded. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘Marlon speaks really well, cares about the club and leads the team. It was magnificent to see him do that on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We appointed him for obvious reasons. He’s a Pompey lad, it means a huge amount to him, and also to give him a bit of lift. By Marlon’s own admission, he wants to do more for the club, he wants to perform better, even if he feels the pressure of it.

‘I looked at it and thought there’s two ways to go, either the captaincy becomes too much for him or lifts his game – and thankfully, in this instance, it lifted his game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I don’t want to sound too cliched, but we need more of that whether he has the captain’s armband or not and that’s massively important for me.

‘Clark (Robertson) is still club captain. He is out injured, so it’s great to have four or five leaders in the club that can take the captain's armband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Marlon was just a decision on the day. I spoke to everyone about it and people said it might be a good decision, so it was a contribution from everyone.’

Pack wasn’t the sole midfielder to net against Exeter - there was also a maiden Pompey goal for Joe Morrell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier, on his 58th appearance for the club, he failed to convert Ronan Curtis’ pass, much to the Fratton faithful’s disbelief.

But he finally registered on 74 minutes, albeit with a helping hand from opposition keeper Jamal Blackman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho added: ‘If you look at Joe’s first chance, I have no problem with that at all, it’s a technical error.

‘It’s not something that he’s done deliberately and, for me, the best thing was he was in that position, so it doesn't matter if he missed it.

Advertisement Hide Ad