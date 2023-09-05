Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Blues head to Privett Park on Wednesday night for a tricky Hampshire Senior Cup clash against the non-leaguers.

Under newly-appointed joint-bosses Joe Lea and Pat Suraci, Boro are currently unbeaten in all competitions and second in Southern League Premier South following an outstanding start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now they face Pompey in the second round of the competition, although their opponents will effectively be an Academy side.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following nine games in the opening 29 days of the season, John Mousinho has granted his squad a four-day break.

Without a match on Saturday through international call-ups, it represents the perfect opportunity for his players to catch a breather.

In the meantime, Sam Hudson will oversee a Pompey XI travelling to Privett Park on Wednesday evening (7.45pm).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho told The News: ‘The most important thing for us is the league at the moment, so what we’ll do is play a very young side at Gosport.

Koby Mottoh will have the chance to impress the Fratton faithful in the Hampshire Senior Cup at Gosport. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The first-team squad are having a break, most of the players have started at least three games, even some of the lads who haven’t been involved in the league squad, which is a pretty good output.

‘They have deserved it, they’ve worked incredibly hard since coming back in on June 26 and done everything asked of them. I feel, in some ways, Peterborough was the culmination of all that block of work.

‘Gosport will be a really good opportunity to see where some of those young players are, particularly against a side who are flying at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It will be great to go down and put some of our young players to the test against Gosport – and I will be watching.’

Koby Mottoh, who has featured three times for Mousinho’s side in cup competitions this term, is expected to line up for the Blues at Boro.

Sam Folarin, Dan Murray and Brian Quarm could also feature, having turned out in pre-season for Pompey.

Mousinho added: ‘The first-team are off until Thursday now, so that’s four days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We are then back in with two three-day training blocks, which is Thursday to Saturday, and then back to normal next week with Monday to Wednesday.

‘I want them to go and enjoy themselves, to spend some time with their families, they sacrifice a huge amount.