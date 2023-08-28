Yet John Mousinho believes Jack Sparkes’ prized flexibility ensures he can fulfil either role with distinction.

Stevenage marked the 22-year-old’s full league debut for the Blues, an occasion which saw him replace the injured Anthony Scully as a left winger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having been recruited to provide left-back competition for Connor Ogilvie, Sparkes has found himself employed further upfield in three of his five Pompey league outings.

It’s a positional switch Mousinho is comfortable with – although he is adamant Sparkes’ best role remains at left-back.

He told The News: ‘We didn’t think Paddy Lane was quite ready to come back for a first-team start, although he did appear as a substitute at left wing-back because of the formation change.

‘Sparkesie has been excellent when he’s come on and was really good in the two cup games he started. We wanted to get the ball out to him and to get some crosses into the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Fair play to Jack, it has been a really tough gig for him trying to get in ahead of Connor Ogilvie (at left-back) because of how solid he is and how excellent he’s performed.

Jack Sparkes lined up on the left wing against Stevenage on Saturday, marking his Pompey full league debut. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘He was pretty good against Stevenage, growing into the game. We had some good moments down the left and was very, very close in the first half to getting a good couple of crosses in.

‘Ultimately, though, he’s a left-back and was brought in to compete for that left-back spot, which he is still doing.

‘Sparkesie has really impressed us with his quality going forward. Against Bristol Rovers, in the second half we decided to move Ogilvie to centre-half and bring Jack on to provide us with a bit more at left-back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Against Exeter and Cheltenham we didn’t think we were getting enough quality crosses in and thought having a natural left footer on that side might change it, so that’s the reason we wanted Jack on the left wing then.

‘He’s got a real threat to offer going forward, particularly with his crossing ability, and also that flexibility.

‘But I think he’s a left-back. With the modern-day full-back, we want him to go forward and defend as well.’

Sparkes’ first Pompey assist ironically arrived against former club Exeter earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He set up Colby Bishop for the match winner – just one minute after being introduced from the bench.

Mousinho added: ‘Anthony Scully is slightly different being right footed, he likes to come in on his right foot and deliver a different type of ball and probably a lot narrower.

‘When we brought Sparkesie on against Exeter, he made a difference and has bundles of quality in that left foot. It was an attacking substitution, we weren't bringing him on as a left-back trying to see the game out.