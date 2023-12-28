The pair have been fixtures in the Blues side which is presently four points clear at the top of League One

Portsmouth have been given the green light to continue the loans of Abu Kamara and Alex Robertson for the remainder of the season.

Although John Mousinho insists the Blues must remain ‘realistic’ over the situation potentially changing.

The duo are enjoying impressive loan spells away from their parent clubs, establishing themselves as regulars in the League One leaders’ side.

Alex Robertson will remain with Pompey for the rest of the season. Picture: Jason Brown

Yet whereas Robertson is unlikely to be called back to impact Manchester City’s first-team, there are concerns Kamara could return to a Norwich side placed 12th in the Championship.

Nonetheless, the Blues anticipate retaining both for the duration of this season’s promotion challenge.

Mousinho told The News: ‘We expect Alex and Abu to be here for the rest of the season.

‘They have told us they will stay, but we are just very realistic in terms of the fact things can change. Ultimately, the parent clubs have a say in that, particularly in Abu’s case where he could go back and possibly affect the first-team.

‘We have to make sure that’s something which doesn’t catch us completely off-guard if it does happen, but we don’t expect it to.

‘We have really good communication and dialogue with Norwich and spoke to them recently. They assured us they weren’t going to recall Abu. If they do, it would have to be extreme circumstances for them and I'm sure we’d get plenty of notice.

‘We spoke to Manchester City a couple of weeks ago when we sorted a bit of club media out about Alex, which was really positive.

‘There's absolutely no intention from their end to do anything other than keep him with us for the rest of the season.’

Kamara has scored six goals in 29 matches for the Blues, featuring in all but one of their 30 fixtures this season.

While the popular Robertson has netted once in 25 outings and proven to be one of Pompey’s most influential summer recruits.

Mousinho added: ‘You never know, sides pick up injuries, and hopefully the lads will be in sparkling form for us.

‘However, you’ve got to make sure you deal with it if and when it pops up.’