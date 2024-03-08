Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Portsmouth will now be putting their final touches on their preparations for a tough-looking away clash with Blackpool. Pompey remain top of the table, six points ahead of their nearest contender, while the Tangerines are bidding to get into the top six, currently four points off the pace.

Pompey have showed superb form over recent weeks, but they are going to have to ensure there is little let-up if they want to come out on top in the promotion race. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Fratton Park and beyond.

Mousinho's warning

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has warned of Blackpool's danger ahead of this weekend's clash at Bloomfield Road. He said: "There are very few teams at the moment with nothing to play for and we relish the challenge that lies ahead.

“Blackpool deserved to beat us earlier in the season and have a huge amount of talent in their squad, with a manager who know what he’s doing at this level. They also have an excellent home record, so we’ll have to be properly at it to get something from the game.”

Blackpool blow

Blackpool have been dealt a hefty injury blow ahead of welcoming Pompey. The Tangerines have lost midfielder Andy Lyons for the rest of the season and likely more after it was confirmed that he suffered an ACL injury during his outing against Leyton Orient.