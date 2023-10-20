John Mousinho sends ‘problems’ warning to Portsmouth stars as promotion rivals handed sickness blow
All the latest news surrounding Portsmouth and their League One rivals as football returns to Fratton Park.
Portsmouth are now preparing to return to action after the international break. Pompey went into the break top of the pile after a fine start to the season, and they will be hoping to stay there - or at least in the top two.
Carlisle United rock up at Fratton Park this weekend, and they are desperate for points having endured a tricky start to life in League One, amassing just 11 points from their first 13 games. As Pompey’s return to action approaches, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding them and their rivals.
Mousinho’s warning
Portsmouth boss Mousinho has warned his side over the threat Carlisle offer ahead of Saturday’s clash.
“Carlisle have come into this division and caused sides real problems, winning at Bolton a couple of weeks ago,” he told reporters. “I’m sure they were disappointed to lose to Leyton Orient in their last game, but there’s plenty of threat there.
“There are guys there with experience of this league and we have to make sure we’re ready for a tough test.” As for leading the division, he added: “You can’t affect what any of the other sides are doing, so it’s all about whoever we’re facing and making sure we try to win that one.”
Oxford concern
The team directly below Portsmouth in the league are Oxford United, who are just one point worse off with a game in-hand. But ahead of their clash with Blackpool, they have picked up a sickness bug in camp.
Oxford boss Liam Manning has said: “Unfortunately we’ve picked up a couple of knocks this week and there’s a bit of sickness which is going around. We’ve got a few who are struggling for the weekend, so we’ll have to assess and hopefully we can get people in the best shape possible.”