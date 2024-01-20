John Mousinho will take charge of his 51st league game for Pompey at Fleetwood today

John Mousinho celebrates his one-year anniversary as Pompey boss today.

Back on January 20, 2023, the then Oxford player came from nowhere to be appointed as Danny Cowley's successor at Fratton Park. It raised a few eyebrows at the time, but the former defender has since proven a good fit.

Inheriting a team sat 15th in the League One table after a run of 10 league games without a win, Mousinho currently has the Blues top of the table and strong contenders to return to the Championship.

That momentum has dipped in recent games as Pompey head to Fleetwood today looking to avoid a third successive defeat. However, Mousinho's record speaks for itself, with 92 league points collected from his 50 third-tier games in charge.

But how does the Blues' points total in the 12 months the 37-year-old has been in charge compare to the division's other teams? Well, we got the calculator to find out. Here's a league table based on the points collected by all 24 current League One teams since Mousinho was welcomed to Fratton Park.

