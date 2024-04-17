John Mousinho joins Will Norris in celebrating Pompey's League One title win. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

An emotional John Mousinho toasted Pompey promotion - and dedicated it to the ‘long-suffering fans’.

In his first full season, the head coach finally led the Blues back to the Championship, having been agonisingly absent since 2012.

By doing so, Mousinho becomes only the eighth manager in Pompey history to win promotion - and just the third over the last 37 years.

Conor Shaughnessy’s 89th-minute header sealed the title and promotion in Tuesday night’s 3-2 success over Barnsley, prompting unforgettable scenes.

For Mousinho, a four-time promotion winner as a player, it represented his finest accomplishment in football.

Yet he was keen to pay tribute to all who made it possible - including the wonderful Fratton faithful.

He told The News: ‘It has been emotional and I feel extremely happy for the boys because they put a huge amount of hard work in. 46 games in a league season is just an incredible grind to go again and again and again.

‘It’s much easier to just be a mid-table side or down at the bottom. It’s relentless winning games week after week after week, I’m delighted for the boys, for the football club, right the way up to the top.

‘For my first game against Exeter, the plane flew over with a banner saying “Eisners: No Plan, No Ambition”. I knew at the time there was a definite plan and a huge amount of ambition.

‘I’m delighted for the owners, they took a perceived big risk in bringing me in, at the time I didn’t think it would happen. But for Andy Cullen, Tony Brown and Rich Hughes to say “This is the guy we want to take the football club forward”, I am delighted for them. There was a lot of pressure on them when this appointment was made.

‘And then everybody else at the football club. 95 per cent of the staff here are Pompey fans, who have been long-suffering.

‘The fans have gone through what happened in the Premier League, winning the FA Cup 16 years ago, to be hours away from liquidation - then to come back and experience this.

‘I felt that, I got it, it probably took me a few months but I really feel it living down here, I really feel it.

‘I am absolutely buzzing for those fans, they’ve been very, very long-suffering and I hope they enjoy this.’

The Blues were heading for a 2-1 defeat until substitute Christian Saydee won a penalty in the 83rd minute, which was converted by Colby Bishop.

Then, six minutes later, Marlon Pack’s right-wing corner was headed home by Shaughnessy to clinch more Fratton Park silverware at the death.

Mousinho added: ‘We played poorly, I know I need to just get over it and put the performance in the bin, and I will at some point, I really don't care too much.

‘However, the last 15 minutes were incredible, without a doubt the best atmosphere I ever experienced in football. Such a brilliant, brilliant night and nothing more than the fans have deserved.

‘To achieve what we achieved, to win the league with two games to spare is absolutely remarkable - and I would now love 100 points.