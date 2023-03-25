Following an abject first half, the Blues headed into the interval trailing 2-0, having themselves missed a penalty through Colby Bishop.

Yet two goals in three minutes – courtesy of a second Bishop penalty and substitute Michael Jacobs – earned Pompey a 2-2 draw.

Nonetheless, despite 20 minutes remaining to grab a potential victory, there was to be no grandstand finale for the Blues.

And Mousinho conceded they didn’t do enough after that leveller to elevate the outcome into three points.

He told The News: ‘It felt like two points dropped at half-time, then, after the equaliser, it felt like dropped points because we were right back in the game.

‘Momentum was with us, going towards the Fratton End, and I thought we would get a third and maybe win the game, but, unfortunately, we just didn’t quite have enough of those moments.

‘I think when we reflect on that, we will probably say it was a point gained overall.

Pompey coach John Mousinho felt it was a point gained against Port Vale, having trailed to the visitors 2-0. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘The halves were so different, so overall I’m really pleased we got back into the game and showed that resilience, especially after missing the penalty in the first half against a really decent side.

‘There’s plenty to learn from it, that’s the way I would summarise it, we made too many mistakes in the first half and got punished for them, there were quite a few positives.

‘Probably when it went to 2-2 we didn’t create quite enough to deserve to win the game, we had a bit of momentum, quite a few crosses and set-pieces and Reeco’s chance.

‘On the balance of it after the equaliser, maybe we didn’t quite create enough. We definitely created enough to get back into the game and, if you take the penalty, maybe created enough overall.

‘But when it went to 2-2, I think after that the point may have been a fair result.’

Pompey introduced Clark Robertson for Ryley Towler in the centre of defence at half-time, while Tom Lowery came on in the 55th minute.

And the duo, along with first-half substitute Jacobs, helped repair the damage.

Mousinho added: ‘At 2-0 at half-time we felt there was a way back because we played so poorly.

‘At 2-0 we knew one goal would change the entire fabric of the game, so we definitely believed there was a way back.

