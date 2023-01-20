And the new Blues head coach has outlined why he believes he is the right man to revitalise the club’s fortunes, with the season in crisis.

Mousinho was today confirmed as the club’s 41st managerial appointment, and the 38th different figure charged with guiding Pompey forward on the pitch.

Many fans were initially underwhelmed by news of the 36-year-old becoming Danny Cowley’s successor, before calls gathered not to condemn the new man at the helm before he’d started in the role.

John Mousinho. Picture: Sarah Standing (200123-4765)

Mousinho told of his passion for the opportunity he’s been given, but asked for fans to form their views based on what they see on the pitch.

He said: ‘It’s been surreal, exciting and a pretty tough process in the end.

‘It’s been incredibly exciting, emotional and nerve-wracking, but actually I quite like that.

‘I like the fact I’ve had those emotions.

‘I had a faint hope this was something I can do. That grew and grew and grew, by the time it came to light I was going to be offered the job, I was just gobsmacked.

‘Why am I the right man? Would Portsmouth fans have heard of me as a head coach candidate before this? Definitely not.

‘I completely understand that, but in terms of the criteria the club have set out hopefully I’ve ticked off all of those and we know this is a long-term thing, not a short-term fix.

‘Every decision I make will be in the best interests of the football club.

‘The fans want to see passion, players who care and want to play for the football club.

‘As long as you’re given time and backing, if you do make the right decisions for the football club, I think it’s a recipe for success for the football club.

‘It’s whirlwind for he fans as well, I completely get that.

‘I’d ask them to give me some time, wait to see what we see on the pitch and then we go from there.’

With Pompey tumbling down the league and winless in 10 games, there’s some quick gains for Mousinho to win by arresting that form.

The arrival from Oxford also knows the club’s recent history and is aware what’s required in the longer term.

He added: ‘What makes Portsmouth so unique is they’ve had success in my lifetime and got to those heights the club deserve.

‘They’ve then fallen back down and now come and middled off.

‘It’s that middling off we need to arrest and take the club to the next level.

‘The fans have had long enough of not being at the level they need to be at.

