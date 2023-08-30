The sides have been paired in the second round of the Hampshire Senior Cup, with Privett Park to host the familiar fixture.

However, John Mousinho’s men will encounter a Gosport side who are enjoying an outstanding start to the 2023-24 campaign under new management.

Joint-bosses Joe Lea and Pat Suraci have overseen five wins and a draw in their opening six league fixtures to occupy second spot in Southern League Premier South.

They have racked up four clean sheets in the process, with Toby Steward serving as goalkeeper – on loan from Fratton Park, of course.

Another Pompey youngster, Harvey Laidlaw, has also featured for Boro, whose haul of 16 points from a possible 18 is only bettered by leaders Merthyr Town.

It has been an eye-catching racing start – and now they’ll be hosting the Blues on a September date still to be finalised.

The clubs last met in July as part of pre-season, with Pompey running out dramatic 3-1 winners in front of a 2,250 crowd.

Destiny Ojo celebrates scoring in Pompey's late, late 3-1 victory over Gosport in July. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Joe Morrell levelled Rafa Ramos’ first-half opener and, with the fixture heading for a 1-1 draw, the visitors then struck twice at the death.

Substitute pair Harry Jewitt-White and Destiny Ojo each netted in time added on to secure victory for a Pompey side which also consisted of Will Norris, Sean Raggett, Marlon Pack and Connor Ogilvie.

Now, around two months later, Pompey will be booked in for a return, with potentially a mixture of experience and youth in their team once more.

The Blues reached the quarter-finals of last season’s Hampshire Senior Cup, where they were eliminated against Bournemouth in March.

Wales international David Brooks was chief tormentor in a 5-2 defeat, registering a hat-trick as the Cherries rattled in four goals in 12 minutes.

Boro are next in action on Friday, with an FA Cup first qualifying round tie with Wessex League Premier Division club Laverstock & Ford.