Since appointed Pompey head coach in January, John Mousinho has overseen 16 games, collecting 30 points. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesSince appointed Pompey head coach in January, John Mousinho has overseen 16 games, collecting 30 points. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Since appointed Pompey head coach in January, John Mousinho has overseen 16 games, collecting 30 points. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho's Portsmouth transformation: The Football League's top 15 points earners since his Fratton Park arrival, featuring Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford - gallery

Life at Fratton Park has begun encouragingly for John Mousinho since his January appointment.

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 4th Apr 2023, 17:30 BST

Pompey’s head coach has overseen 16 league matches, winning nine of them, to haul his team within three points of fifth spot in League One.

But how does his points tally since arriving at the Blues compare to all 72 Football League clubs?

We look at the top 15 clubs who are the highest points earners across the Championship, League One and League Two since January 20 – and it’s no surprise that Pompey feature.

Plymouth collected 22 points over the period, playing 11 games, winning seven, with a goal difference of six. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images

1. 15) Plymouth - 22 points

Plymouth collected 22 points over the period, playing 11 games, winning seven, with a goal difference of six. Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images Photo: Michael Steele

Shrewsbury picked up 23 points over the period, playing 13 matches, winning seven and posting goal difference of two. Picture: Joe Dent/JMP

2. 14) Shrewsbury - 23 points

Shrewsbury picked up 23 points over the period, playing 13 matches, winning seven and posting goal difference of two. Picture: Joe Dent/JMP Photo: Joe Dent

Northampton collected 24 points over the period, winning six games, with a goal difference of seven. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

3. 13) Northampton - 24 points

Northampton collected 24 points over the period, winning six games, with a goal difference of seven. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton

Bradford amassed 24 points over the period, playing 13 games, winning six, with a goal difference of eight. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

4. 12) Bradford - 24 points

Bradford amassed 24 points over the period, playing 13 games, winning six, with a goal difference of eight. Picture: Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson

