John Mousinho's Portsmouth transformation: The Football League's top 15 points earners since his Fratton Park arrival, featuring Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday and Bradford - gallery
Life at Fratton Park has begun encouragingly for John Mousinho since his January appointment.
Pompey’s head coach has overseen 16 league matches, winning nine of them, to haul his team within three points of fifth spot in League One.
But how does his points tally since arriving at the Blues compare to all 72 Football League clubs?
We look at the top 15 clubs who are the highest points earners across the Championship, League One and League Two since January 20 – and it’s no surprise that Pompey feature.