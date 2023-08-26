2 . Pompey's transfer plans following Yengi and Lowery injuries

Mousinho: ‘Without giving a concrete answer on it, we are still looking at other additions because of the two injuries we’ve picked up, but it’s not quite as straightforward as every transfer. We’re looking at the right mix of what cover we might need across those two positions or which one we might prioritise. That is something we have been working on. The overall answer is we are not ruling anything out at the moment, but nothing is imminent. We’re looking at a couple of options, so it’s not a definite yes or no, but we are not 100 per cent done. I think it will be one addition, we have a squad which we thought was about right with everybody fully fit, so if we lose two players we need to look at it again. We don’t want to end up with an overly-bloated squad.’ Photo: Jason Brown