John Mousinho believes Norwich have big hopes for Abu Kamara. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

John Mousinho doesn’t expect Abu Kamara to return to Pompey next season.

Instead he believes the talented 20-year-old will be vying for first-team football with parent club Norwich.

The winger was met with Fratton Park chants of ‘Sign him up’ after being substituted in the 78th minute of Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Burton.

Kamara created Kusini Yengi’s second goal as he continues to shine during a season-long loan with the League One leaders which has seen him net eight times.

Mousinho admits he would love for the youngster to remain on the south coast - either permanently or on loan.

But, realistically, knows it’s out of Pompey’s hands.

The Blues’ head coach told The News: ‘Obviously that’s completely out of our control, I would be very surprised if Abs is available next season because I think Norwich will use him.

‘As much as I would love to sign him, his priority should be to be challenging at Norwich next year,

‘He’s highly-rated there anyway, it’s not like they’ve sent him out on loan because they don’t like him. They wanted a good first loan and I think we’ve provided that, he has flourished and done everything brilliantly well.

‘If Norwich turned around in the summer and said he was available on loan or on a permanent, then I’m sure that’s something we would be very interested in. But it’s completely out of my control.

‘I can understand the fans wanting him to stay. Sometimes you get loans which work, sometimes you get loans that don’t. He’s definitely a loan that has worked.

‘Interestingly I remember a couple of times defending him in the press around October. I thought it was probably a bit unfair in terms of some supporter feedback on his performances, particularly as he was playing out of position.

‘But Abs has been brilliant for us.’

In his first loan away from Carrow Road, Kamara has made 44 appearances and scored on eight occasions.

This summer he will return to the Canaries, who are presently sixth in the Championship and potentially could be in the Premier League next term.

Mousinho added: ‘Abu’s developed a huge amount. Whether played on the left or the right, he has been excellent.

‘He probably does look a bit more comfortable on the right, with more of a picture in his head when he gets the ball and moves into some really good positions.