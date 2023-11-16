The new Pompey arrival has outlined the qualities he intends to add to his new side's promotion bid.

Josh Martin has signalled his intent to bring additional cutting edge to Pompey’s promotion charge.

And the Blues’ new arrival believes that can happen through the former Norwich man providing goals and assists for John Mousinho’s side moving forward.

Pompey confirmed a deal for the former Arsenal youngster on Monday, on a short-term agreement until the new year.

And the 22-year-old stated he aims to bring some additional attacking quality to an impressive opening to the campaign.

Martin told Pompey’s YouTube channel: ‘The lads have been brilliant in the league and have done really well to be unbeaten. The way they’re playing is a joy to watch - and I can’t wait to be a part of that.

‘My hope is to come in and help the team by pushing them further.

‘They’ve done really well, so hopefully we can push towards promotion and do the best we can.

‘I’m looking forward to putting the shirt on, getting on the pitch and contributing with goals and assists - helping the team fight.

‘Definitely out on the wing (is his strongest position) or as a number 10 - anywhere along the front three really.

‘I’d say my dribbling, shooting and link-up play (are his best assets) stuff like that.’

Martin has spent the past six weeks training with Pompey, where Mousinho has been impressed with the level the Luton man has operated out.

That process allows the former Barnsley and MK Dons loanee to potentially hit the ground running after the international break.

Martin added: ‘It feels brilliant. I’ve been here for a little while training and I’ve integrated with the lads.

‘I felt part of the team straightway and to get the deal over the line it feels like and feels brilliant.

‘Portsmouth is a club which suits me and is a great club. When the opportunity came I thought I’d take it with both hands and come in and train.