Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho pledged his future to Fratton Park - and pinpointed maintaining exciting Pompey progress.

The head coach has masterminded the Blues’ Championship return after 12 years away following a remarkable campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He becomes the first Pompey boss to win promotion since Paul Cook in 2016-17, although the Scouser subsequently walked out on Fratton Park for Wigan just 26 days later.

The Blues showed remarkable faith in Mousinho by handing the Oxford United defender his first managerial job in January 2023, while tabling a three-and-a-half year deal.

John Mousinho insists he wants to remain on Pompey's exciting journey - and will not be leaving. Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire

And the 37-year-old is convinced he can continue to fulfil his football ambitions with the newly-promoted club.

Mousinho told The News: ‘For me, leaving is something which is absolutely well off my radar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘No disrespect to other football clubs in League One, but there are very few that can step up to the next level and go again.

‘I’m not saying we’re going to do that next season, but I know it’s a football club which can consolidate in the Championship and, at some point, hopefully push to be a bit further up the league.

‘I have spoken to the owners and the ambition is to be a Premier league club. I know that’s everyone’s ambition, but the set-up and the way the club goes about its business - buying the training ground, investing a huge amount at Fratton Park, investing in players and young players - I know that’s something the football club can do.

‘I absolutely love the structure here, I love the day to day, I love working with the people here, leaving is as far away from my mind as possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The club’s ambition was a big part of me taking the job. I was never not going to take the job, I can tell you that. If Pompey was in a shambolic state, I would have walked over glass to come here as head coach.

‘As it was, I sat down in the interview process with Andy Cullen, Tony Brown and Rich Hughes and thought “Okay this football club has got itself sorted, they have a really good structure, the right people and the right plan in place. I can definitely see this football club going really far”.

‘It has definitely gone a bit quicker than we thought, but that’s a really important part for me.

‘I have another two years left on my contract and that’s not a concern for me. I’ll still be here in 26 days, don’t you worry about that!’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With two 2023-24 matches remaining and a potential landmark of 100 points to achieve, this season is not yet over.

But Mousinho cannot help but eye the challenges ahead as the Blues prepare for their first Championship campaign since 2011-12.

He added: ‘I hope we can go again next year, not in terms of promotion, but consolidating what we can do in the Championship.

‘Considering we’ve spent so long trying to get out of League One, let’s make sure we stay in the league next year. I’m not being negative, but that should be everyone’s ambition, let’s see where we are after that.