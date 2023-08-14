Pompey’s 4-0 away victory at Leyton Orient was League One’s biggest winning margin on Saturday.

But it was only sufficient to see one Blues player named in the EFL Team of the Week.

Granted, head coach John Mousinho – who masterminded the Fratton Park side’s triumph at Brisbane Road – was awarded the manager’s gong.

Yet only Marlon Pack, who opened the scoring against the O’s, was deemed good enough to make it into the division’s best XI from the most recent set of fixtures, with ratings coming from whoscored.com.

That’s despite Pompey right-back Joe Rafferty picking up a 9/10 score in The News’ match ratings and being named our man of the match. And Conor Shaughnessy, Gavin Whyte and Colby Bishop also rated 8/10 – like Pack.

So who made the EFL team of the week when these star performers were overlooked?

Here’s what we found out...

Goalkeeper: Connor Ripley (Port Vale) Whoscored.com rating: 7.8 Comment: Saved Andy Carroll's 12th-minute penalty to record a clean sheet in a 1-0 win against Reading. The keeper reportedly demonstrated good distribution and was a commanding figure in his box as the Valiants picked up their first league win of the season.

Right-back: Sam Long (Oxford United) Whoscored.com rating: 8.0. Comment: According to the Oxford Mail's player ratings, the 28-year-old was 'much improved after last weekend and drove forward well to provide support for the attack' as the U's beat Carlisle 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium.

Centre-back 1: Jack Iredale (Bolton) Whoscored.com rating: 7.8. Comment: The defender helped the early pace setters recorded their second clean sheet of the League One campaign with an 'encouraging display' in the Trotters' 3-0 win at Cheltenham. Although, according to the Bolton News, Iredale was 'turned once or twice' by the Robins.