Pompey will return from the international break on Saturday keen to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

A solid beginning to their 2023-24 League One campaign sees them sit fifth in the table heading into the weekend trip to Derby, with 12 points gathered from their six games played.

A win could potentially see John Mousinho’s side go top, if other results go their way. Meanwhile. even a draw away to a side considered one of the favourites for promotion will no doubt provide the Blues with a confidence already high after their 3-1 win against Peterborough last time out.

It might even help convince the boffins in charge of whoscored.com’s player ratings that further members of Mousinho’s squad are worthy of a place in their ongoing League One team of the season.

Despite some standout performances in the Pompey ranks from the likes of Regan Poole, Will Norris and Joe Rafferty, only Blues skipper Marlon Pack makes it into the latest League One Team of the Season.

Here’s who has joined him, with Wigan and Barnsley – two teams sat 21st and ninth in the table respectively and with two defeats each – enjoying their fair share of representation.

1 . GettyImages-1029856782 (1).jpg The 2023-24 League One season is well and truly under way Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

2 . Goalkeeper - Liam Roberts (Barnsley) Whoscored.com rating: 7.4. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

3 . Right-back: Sam Long (Oxford) Whoscored.com rating: 7.2. Photo: Michael Regan Photo Sales