News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Just one Portsmouth player named in League One's best XI as Barnsley and Wigan dominate: gallery

Pompey will return from the international break on Saturday keen to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.
By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Sep 2023, 16:23 BST

A solid beginning to their 2023-24 League One campaign sees them sit fifth in the table heading into the weekend trip to Derby, with 12 points gathered from their six games played.

A win could potentially see John Mousinho’s side go top, if other results go their way. Meanwhile. even a draw away to a side considered one of the favourites for promotion will no doubt provide the Blues with a confidence already high after their 3-1 win against Peterborough last time out.

It might even help convince the boffins in charge of whoscored.com’s player ratings that further members of Mousinho’s squad are worthy of a place in their ongoing League One team of the season.

Despite some standout performances in the Pompey ranks from the likes of Regan Poole, Will Norris and Joe Rafferty, only Blues skipper Marlon Pack makes it into the latest League One Team of the Season.

Here’s who has joined him, with Wigan and Barnsley – two teams sat 21st and ninth in the table respectively and with two defeats each – enjoying their fair share of representation.

The 2023-24 League One season is well and truly under way

1. GettyImages-1029856782 (1).jpg

The 2023-24 League One season is well and truly under way Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales
Whoscored.com rating: 7.4.

2. Goalkeeper - Liam Roberts (Barnsley)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.4. Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Whoscored.com rating: 7.2.

3. Right-back: Sam Long (Oxford)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.2. Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
Whoscored.com rating: 7.8.

4. Centre-back 1: Will Aimson (Exeter)

Whoscored.com rating: 7.8. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BarnsleyLeague OneWiganBluesPortsmouthJohn MousinhoDerbyPeterborough