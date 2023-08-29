Christian Saydee has been recalled by Pompey for their Carabao Cup encounter with Peterborough. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Peterborough visit Fratton Park twice in a week, with the first clash taking place tonight in the cup competition.

And Pompey have named a side in which only Jack Sparkes keeps his place from Saturday’s goalless draw at Stevenage.

He returns at left-back following a Lamex Stadium wing role, while there are recalls for 10 members of the Blues squad.

Koby Mottoh is handed his second start, Zak Swanson replaces the suspended Joe Rafferty, and EFL Trophy two-goal hero Sean Raggett also returns.

Elsewhere, Christian Saydee leads the attack, while Terry Devlin, Alex Robertson and Paddy Lane also start.

Pompey have a strong nine-man bench to call upon, with a number of first-team regulars named, including Regan Poole, Joe Morrell, Colby Bishop and Marlon Pack.

Pompey: Schofield, Swanson, Raggett, Towler, Sparkes, Stevenson, Devlin, Robertson, Lane, Saydee, Mottoh.