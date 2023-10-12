Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To accommodate both him and Zak Swanson in the same team – or name 12 players in the starting line-up!

It’s clearly a tongue-in-cheek suggestion from Rafferty, nonetheless touches upon Pompey’s immense strength in that particular position.

The battle between the duo has long been intriguing, stretching back to the summer of 2022 when both arrived at Fratton Park.

Rafferty recently reclaimed his place after suspension, with family tragedy forcing Swanson to step aside.

Yet the former Arsenal youngster returned to John Mousinho’s team for Tuesday night’s 5-1 hammering of Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.

And it’s a first-team fight showing no signs of easing up.

Rafferty told The News: ‘We know Zak is a really good player. It’s up to the manager to get us both in the XI at the same time!

Zak Swanson featured for Pompey against Gillingham on Tuesday night - appearing for the first time since his mother passed away with cancer. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘That’s probably the biggest headache for him because I obviously want to play and Zak wants to play, so it’s down to the manager to get us both in at the same time. That’s the challenge for him.

‘In the summer I saw an article in The News in which the manager said he didn’t want to strengthen the right-back area, which is nice to hear. We really need another one in that position.

‘That competition between us is good. It keeps me on top of my game, I play my best football when there has been someone pushing me.

‘I know if I hit bad form or get injured then someone is coming in to take my place and I have to earn it back.

‘It’s the same for Zak, he comes in every day, trains really hard, and wants to play. For both of us it is brilliant, brilliant competition.

‘It’s up to the manager, if he wants us both in there then he'll have to find a way. He might have to play 12 players, just to sneak Zak in there somewhere. So tell the manager to get us both in there!’

Swanson recently missed wins over Barnsley and Lincoln following the tragic death of his mother through cancer.

And the former Liverpool apprentice has revealed how the dressing room rallied around the 22-year-old.

Rafferty added: ‘We couldn't ever imagine what Zak has been going through, but we have tried to rally around him. We knew what was going on for a few months and did our best to give him what he needed.

‘He probably comes into football and it takes his mind off things, so, wherever we can, we put an arm around him. If he doesn't want an arm around him and wants a laugh and wants a joke, we will have a laugh and a joke. If he wants a cuddle, we will give him a cuddle.