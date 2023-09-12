Watch more videos on Shots!

An Irishman a long way from home and rejected by Reading, Millwall and Sheffield United in the summer of 2016, the then 20-year-old agonised over where his dream was heading.

Then, in developments reflecting life-long stubborn determination to succeed and a refusal to accept set-backs, the central defender ended up at Elland Road.

Indeed, Leeds staged the former Reading apprentice’s rejuvenation, signing in September 2016 following a trial and going on to make 15 appearances as he established a Football League foothold.

He told The News: ‘I am 27 now and have been playing 11 years – it has never been straightforward.

‘In football, you get so many more lows than highs, but the size of the highs always outweigh those lows.

‘You’ve just got to be able to know that things can change quickly – and you’re not far away from another one of those highs.

Conor Shaughnessy in Leeds action against Leicester's Islam Slimani during a Carabao Cup match in October 2017. Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

‘I’ve had a lot of set-backs since I was young, so it probably makes it easier when it happens these days knowing I’ve been through worse before. I now know how to deal with it.

‘I had come over from Ireland to join Reading and they released me aged 20, which was a bit of a surprise at the time. No real reason was given. That was that.

‘In the summer of 2016 I had three trials. Millwall didn’t want me, Sheffield United liked me but had already signed somebody in my position, so next I was off to Leeds.

‘I was there for a week and stayed on longer because they liked what they saw – then ended up signing a 12-month contract and playing with the under-21s and reserves.

Conor Shaughnessy has kept four clean sheets in his five Pompey League One appearances so far. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘In the first game of the following season, I came on as a substitute at Bolton in the Championship – talk about a quick turnaround in my career!

‘Leeds is a great club, I probably initially underestimated it. My dad would tell me about the Leeds of old, glory days of competing at European level, then I entered Elland Road and couldn’t believe the fanbase and the buzz around the city for the football club.

‘I was fortunate enough to eventually get a four-year deal and play a few games for them, including appearing under Marcelo Bielsa.

‘As well I know, things can go from being very down to very high, very quickly.’

Shaughnessy would depart Elland Road on a free transfer in February 2021, joining Rochdale.

He then spent two seasons at Burton, totalling 62 goals and four goals, before arriving at Fratton Park in June on a two-year deal.

He added: ‘Mental strength is probably the side of the game a lot of people don’t see, the rejection before the good times.

‘You see so many young players get released thinking “What am I going to do? Where am I going to go?”.