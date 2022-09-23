Morrell returned to the international fray for Rob Page’s side in the 2-1 defeat, with a 26-minute substitute appearance at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.

Belgium dominated the first half, with De Bruyne’s class coming to the fore as the midfielder grabbed a goal and assist for Michy Batshuayi’s 37th-minute effort.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But it was a different story after the break, with Kieffer Moore reducing the arrears for the Dragons and the visitors then pushing hard for a leveller after the introduction of Morrell and Gareth Bale.

The former Bristol City and Luton man once again put in an effective shift anchoring midfield which earned praise - and was at the centre of one of the game’s major talking points in the 78th minute.

Referee Ali Palabiyik initially adjudged Morrell’s challenge on De Bruyne to be a penalty, but it was clear it was a textbook tackle from the 25-year-old, as he won the ball.

A VAR review led to Palabiyik consulting the pitchside monitor before reversing his decision.

Joe Morrell cleanly wins the ball against Kevin De Bruyne. (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by LAURIE DIEFFEMBACQ/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

It’s not the first time Morrell has fared favourably going up against De Bruyne, with the tenacious talent earning plaudits when going up against the world’s number one side last November.

No wonder De Bruyne has spoken about being ‘bored’ of playing Wales after four clashes in 18 months, with Morrell’s tigerish game to contend with.