Justice for Portsmouth's ex-Bristol City, Luton Town and Lincoln City midfielder as he once again stands toe-to-toe with Manchester City's world-class ace
Kevin De Bruyne may have been Wales’ tormentor as Belgium picked up a hard-fought Nations League win last night.
But Pompey’s Joe Morrell once again showed he’s not intimidated by the Manchester City star’s outrageous quality and status as one of the greatest talents in world football.
Morrell returned to the international fray for Rob Page’s side in the 2-1 defeat, with a 26-minute substitute appearance at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels.
Belgium dominated the first half, with De Bruyne’s class coming to the fore as the midfielder grabbed a goal and assist for Michy Batshuayi’s 37th-minute effort.
But it was a different story after the break, with Kieffer Moore reducing the arrears for the Dragons and the visitors then pushing hard for a leveller after the introduction of Morrell and Gareth Bale.
The former Bristol City and Luton man once again put in an effective shift anchoring midfield which earned praise - and was at the centre of one of the game’s major talking points in the 78th minute.
Referee Ali Palabiyik initially adjudged Morrell’s challenge on De Bruyne to be a penalty, but it was clear it was a textbook tackle from the 25-year-old, as he won the ball.
A VAR review led to Palabiyik consulting the pitchside monitor before reversing his decision.
It’s not the first time Morrell has fared favourably going up against De Bruyne, with the tenacious talent earning plaudits when going up against the world’s number one side last November.
Fans described the former Chelsea man as ‘being in Morrell’s back pocket’ in the 1-1 draw at Cardiff City Stadium.
No wonder De Bruyne has spoken about being ‘bored’ of playing Wales after four clashes in 18 months, with Morrell’s tigerish game to contend with.