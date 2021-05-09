The Blues suffered final-day agony and missed out on a top-six berth on the last day of the season.

Danny Cowley's side were in the driving seat heading into their game against Accrington Stanley and a win would have secured their place in the play-offs.

However, Pompey suffered a lacklustre 1-0 defeat at the hands of Stanley.

Oxford took full advantage of the Blues’ slip-up by beating Burton 4-0 to move into sixth and booked their place in the play-offs for successive campaigns.

And Robinson is 'immensely proud' to have given the Kassam Stadium side another chance of reaching the Championship after suffering Wembley heartbreak 12 months ago.

He told Sky Sports: ‘Oxford, for two consecutive seasons, are in the play-offs and it's beyond anyone's wildest dreams.

‘It was stability in League One for a number of years before we could get ourselves in the play-offs three or four years down the line.

Oxford manager Karl Robinson. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

‘Burton came here and gave absolutely everything with integrity for the competition.

‘We were one of the lucky ones where the ball has fallen for us in certain areas. It's not always talent, you need a lot of luck in an EFL season.

‘We're immensely proud to be in the play-offs for consecutive years - it's a nice feeling.’

Oxford’s win never looked in danger as they went two goals up inside 28 minutes through Olamide Shodipo and Matt Taylor before Elliott Lee and Sam Winnall bagged after half-time.

And with Accrington’s Adam Phillips’ 23rd-minute strike crushing Pompey, it ensured the U’s finished two points ahead of Cowley’s outfit.

Robinson added: ‘It’s different having no fans as I’m sure the roof would have come off when that (Accrington’s) goal went in.

‘We’re over the moon. To achieve this is an incredible feat but we go into the play-offs as the ones not expected to go through.