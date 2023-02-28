But Pompey’s head coach is adamant he will not be walking out on Fratton Park to replace Karl Robinson.

Robinson was dismissed on Sunday following almost five years as U’s boss, leaving them 17th in League One and one point from their last eight League One matches.

Mousinho feels for the man who served as his mentor at the Kassam Stadium, providing precious guidance in his ambition to enter coaching and management.

But having arrived at the Blues five weeks ago, there will be no imminent return.

He told The News: ‘Carl and I were really open about the fact he was helping me gear up to possibly be the next Oxford manager.

‘He was brilliant in terms of what he did for me in my coaching career. I’ve never seen such access given to a senior pro, in terms of what he allowed me to do in the Oxford dressing room.

‘Certainly me taking over from him was mine and Karl’s plan and that’s quite rare. That's testament to what kind of character Karl is, he was trying to do that

John Mousinho is not looking for a rapid Oxford United return following their new managerial vacancy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

’We had a couple of changes of ownership in my time there, so I wasn't quite sure what the lay of the land was and whether that would actually happen.

‘But I have never been shy over the last couple of years about signalling my intent, whether it was at Oxford or somewhere else. Whether a head coach or manager, that has always been my ambition.

‘The only fair thing to do was be vocal about it and share that, not working covertly behind the scenes and trying to do something. I always thought it was better to state my intentions.

‘I was 31 when Karl came in. That was one of the big things for me, to feed off a progressive manager like that and try to learn as much as possible.

‘I suppose the timing of Oxford looks great, but I am very, very happy here – and it’s one of those things I look on with a bit of sadness because I would have loved for Karl to have kept his job for a long, long time.

‘Pompey is definitely a place which really excites me. People can link me to Oxford if they want, but that is zero per cent of a possibility.

‘Going back is definitely nothing that is remotely on my radar – or Oxford’s – to be honest.’

Mousinho has exchanged text messages with Robinson since his Oxford exit.

Now Oxford are on the hunt for his replacement after a period in which the former MK Dons boss twice led them to the play-offs - including the 2019-20 final.

He added: ‘I am genuinely grateful for the opportunities I got under Karl.