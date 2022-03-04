After shocking AFC Bournemouth in the fourth round, the National League side’s memorable campaign came to an end at the hands of Everton on Thursday night as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Goodison.

But spirits within The Wood camp remained upbeat as the former Blues triallist and Portsmouth-born stopper joined his team-mates in celebrating their run to the fifth round of the competition with their travelling band of fans.

And Ashworth was determined to showcase his hometown club on the biggest stage by getting a picture of the once-in-a-lifetime scenes alongside his daughter and a Blues flag.

He then immediately posted the image on Twitter, alongside the captaion: ‘@Pompey everywhere we go, get the Pompey flag out with the little girl at Everton #FA Cup’.

The Goodison Park fixture justifies the footballing journey the 28-year-old has been on since he quit working in Nando’s to pursue a dream of becoming a professional footballer.

He enjoyed spells at the Hawks and Gosport Borough, before sealing a permanent switch to Ebbsfleet in 2015.

Ashmore then make the initial move to Boreham Wood in 2019.

Pompey-born Nathan Ashmore was on the bench in Boreham Wood's clash with Everton last night. Picture: Alex Burstow/Getty Images

He has since made 79 appearances for the Meadow Park outfit – 12 of which have come this term – as the non-league outfit look to gain promotion to League Two.

Although the shot-stopper didn’t feature against Frank Lampard’s side as Taye Ashby-Hammond was given the nod, he nevertheless soaked up the adulation of the 1,780 proud travelling supporters who made their way to Liverpool for the game.

