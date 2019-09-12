Kenny Jackett has warned Andy Cannon he must deliver goals to retain his encouraging first-team presence.

And Pompey’s boss has no doubt the rejuvenated midfielder possesses the ability to fulfil such a challenge.

The re-emergence of Cannon following an injury-wrecked start to his Fratton Park career has been a major plus point of the campaign so far.

The former Rochdale man has started half of the Blues’ eight matches, on occasions serving in the number 10 role.

It’s a responsibility Jackett believes bears the necessity to weigh in with goals and assists to aid the Blues’ creative output.

As it stands, however, Cannon has still to get off the mark for Pompey.

The Blues’ boss said: ‘I think Andy needs goals and assists, somewhere along the line it is important and he is capable of doing that and supporting those front-three players.

‘In the last couple of games we have played him as an out-and-out 10, rather than one holding and two attacking midfielders, and generally my system is 4-3-3 point up or point down.

‘When we play point up he could easily play in the two, he is good enough and easily competitive enough.

'Similarly, as a number 10, he can bring some ability we haven’t necessarily got in the squad, he’s slightly different to the players we have – and scoring goals is part of that position.

‘Andy does score in training, he is capable of it. He has a low centre of gravity, he can shift the ball one side or another and hit it.

‘I have been pleased with him. Can he add goals and assists? That’s his next challenge and it’s something he does in training all the time.

‘I think he can, though, he can add goals and assists as an attacking forward player, that is part of the remit, and he is capable of of it.

‘He does it in training, he has that one around the box where he can shift it to one side, accelerate, use that low centre of gravity, and hit it with either foot, right or left.

Cannon registered six times in 127 appearances for first club Rochdale.

Now Jackett wants him to introduce more goals to his game.

He added: ‘I have been really pleased with Andy, he came on at QPR, did well, deserved to keep his spot at Blackpool and had a pretty good game as well.

‘If we can get him scoring and producing assists then, at 23, he has a bright future.’