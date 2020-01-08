Kenny Jackett is convinced Cameron McGeehan can raise the quality of his Pompey central midfield areas.

The 24-year-old yesterday arrived at Fratton Park on loan from Barnsley for the remainder of the season.

Cameron McGeehan yesterday arrived at Pompey in a loan deal until the end of the season. Picture: Portsmouth FC

He has started 10 Championship games this term, yet fallen out of favour with Tykes boss Gerhard Struber since his mid-November appointment.

Jackett has earmarked McGeehan to challenge for the number 10 role, as well as potentially fill either of the two holding midfield positions.

Regardless, he will compete for a starting spot on Saturday when AFC Wimbledon visit the south coast.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘I am pleased to have Cameron, he is a player I have followed for quite a while and hopefully will bring both energy and quality to our midfield.

‘It’s an area where I do feel we are a little light at times and I think he can do a little bit of everything. I see him as an all-round central midfield player.

‘He can play number 10 and at the moment Andy Cannon has played there. We have options, but you need options in three competitions and a game every three days.

‘He’s a central midfield player who has the ability to do a little bit of everything and will be champing at the bit to help us and prove himself at Pompey, I am sure.

‘I'm pleased with the addition and am looking forward to working with him. I’m not going to make any predictions of how he is going to do, but he is a player I have followed for a while.

‘He’s not just an attacking midfield player, he has an ability to do both.’

It has been a busy opening week of the January transfer window for Pompey.

Steve Seddon was the first in at Fratton Park, arriving on loan from Birmingham to bolster a left-back position devastated by injury.

Then, on Monday, attacker Reeco Hackett-Fairchild was recruited from non-league Bromley for an undisclosed fee.

Now McGeehan has added to their number, taking the tally to three new faces during a busy seven days.

And Jackett explained the necessity to strengthen his midfield prompted the latest recruitment.

Pompey’s boss added: ‘I do feel we are slightly short in terms of competition cover, there are one or two vital players in there and we haven't quite got enough behind them.

‘I am pleased with the three we’ve got so far, Seddon balances it up with his left foot and Reeco is somewhat of a complement.

‘Then Cameron is a player which can come straight in.’