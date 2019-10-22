Kenny Jackett was delighted with Pompey’s endeavour following a 1-0 success over Lincoln.

John Marquis registered the only goal of the game in the 28th minute of tonight’s Fratton Park encounter with Michael Appleton’s side.

It was a timely victory for Jackett, who has come under increasing fire from supporters in recent weeks.

Pompey have now climbed to 16th place as they attempt to close the gap on the play-off occupants and beyond.

And their manager sang the praises of his team’s impressive effort and work-rate in their Fratton success.

Jackett said: ‘It was hard earned.

‘I felt defensively we were solid. They had very few shots, probably a scramble from a set-piece which fell into Craig’s arms, but we had a good shape about us and defended really well.

‘We worked really, really hard and tat has allowed us, after Saturday’s game, to earn the three points.

‘I’m pleased for John, I thought he put in a terrific performance up front, he really worked hard, and to get the winner was a good one for him.

‘The players really dug in for each other and the goals against column is coming now somewhere near where we want to be.

‘Similarly, I don’t think we created as much as we did on Saturday, and we would like to be more incisive.’