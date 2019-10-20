Kenny Jackett: I can turn around Portsmouth's season after latest blow

Kenny Jackett is adamant he can turn around Pompey’s faltering season.

The Blues boss has come under increased pressure following Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at struggling AFC Wimbledon.

Defender Terell Thomas headed home a 93rd-minute winner as Pompey’s awful start to the campaign continued.

It prompted chants on ‘We want Jackett out’ from sections of the 712-strong visiting support ahead of the final whistle at Kingsmeadow.

The Blues next host Lincoln on Tuesday night – and their under-fire manager is convinced he can kick-start their progress.

Jackett said: ‘Yes I can turn it around, 100 per cent I can.

‘We have to make sure we focus on the next game and try to beat Lincoln, that’s a start.

‘It changes by winning games. I understand there’s an opinion and frustration – nobody feels that more than the manager – but for myself, as ever, you need to win games of football.

‘In my position you need to win games – and we didn’t do it on Saturday.

‘We have a good group of players and good character there, I certainly think there’s ability as well.

‘Has it quite clicked so far this season? The league table and results show it hasn’t, but we have a good group, I think a committed group and a group with good character, which counts for a lot at times like that.

‘There were some good points, I won’t say we were miles off, but we didn't have that cutting edge, we didn’t finish our chances, we were on top for most of it and didn’t necessarily make that

‘That’s a frustration and where we want to win games and do better.’

Pompey are now eight points adrift of the League One play-offs as they continue to drop further behind the automatic promotion positions.

At AFC Wimbledon, the Blues rattled off 22 shots, while dominating possession, yet lacked quality in the final third in terms of delivery and finishing.

Dipping confidence is also an issue, despite Jackett making three changes to the starting XI.

Nonetheless, Pompey’s boss pinpointed another encounter in which his team had a large part of the game, even if away from home.

He added: ‘We have a group with good characters. The players can see that, while losing games, we haven’t necessarily been outplayed.

‘The answer is within ourselves in terms of our dressing room and making sure we can put those winning performances on. If you are coming in and being outplayed every week it’s a little bit different.

‘Similarly, we are not where we want to be in terms of the cutting edge on Saturday and the league position, I do understand that.’