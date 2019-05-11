Kenny Jackett is certain Pompey can produce a Fratton Park comeback against Sunderland to reach the League One play-off final.

The Blues trail 1-0 at the halfway stage of the semi-final tie following their defeat at the Stadium of Light tonight.

Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Former Pompey man Chris Maguire netted the only goal in the 62nd minute in a game that largely lacked quality.

Jackett admitted his the visitors didn’t create enough clear-cut chances against the Black Cats – even after Alim Öztürk was dismissed in the 67th minute for a foul on Gareth Evans.

The return leg takes place at Fratton Park on Thursday and with just a one-goal deficit to reverse, Jackett is adamant Pompey can prevail.

The boss said: ‘We look forward to Thursday. It’s evenly poised, obviously just got their noses.

‘But we are capable of coming back. There’s going to be a passionate crowd and atmosphere at Fratton Park – one we’re looking forward to.

‘In the first half, i thought we were the stronger side but couldn’t get the strikes away.

‘Sunderland defended well in wide areas and our delivery into the box wasn’t there.

‘Barring Gareth Evans’ two good strikes, we didn’t create enough in the first half or then at 11v10 when we had a lot of the ball and couldn’t work it down.