Kenny Jackett is confident Matt Casey will thrive with the Hawks.

The young Pompey centre-half completed a loan move to the National League South side last month.

He went straight into Paul Doswell’s starting line-up and impressed in last weekend’s 4-1 victory at early pacesetters Wealdstone.

Casey, 19, made three appearances in the Blues’ charge to EFL Trophy glory last season.

But with regular minutes in short supply at Pompey, Jackett is hoping the towering defender can gain valuable game time at Westleigh Park.

The Pompey boss said: ‘It's a really good move, a good move for everybody.

‘Shaun North went to see his first game and Matt himself was pleased with his performance.

‘He thinks with regular games in that team he will get better.

‘It’s a good move for all parties. It will give Matt a lot.

‘He’ll be playing men’s football and he is ready for that.

‘Some young players are just not ready but he is. He’s ready to go and have a spell there.

‘Hopefully he can hold his place and do well for them.

‘Most importantly, we want him to do well for himself and Portsmouth.’

Jackett also feels the Hawks set-up and boss Doswell can help Casey flourish.

He added: ‘There's a very good set up there, they are a good team with an experienced manager and coach who can really help him.

‘It's good all round. He’s had a bright start, which is a big thing.

‘Hopefully now he can build on it, get consistent football and do well for them.’