Upon resumption of their League One programme, Pompey are set to once again turn to Christian Burgess to fulfil right-back duties.

Following successive Leasing.com Trophy fixtures, the Blues tonight return to league action for the visit of Burton (7.45pm).

James Bolton successfully launched his comeback in both victories, although Kenny Jackett is poised to select Burgess this evening.

The Blues have conceded just once in the central defender’s previous two outings in an unconventional role, including a man-of-the-match showing at Blackpool.

Bolton offers the long-term solution in filling the position dominated by Nathan Thompson during Jackett’s opening two Fratton Park seasons.

At present, though, it’s Burgess who is expected to again take up the responsibility.

Jackett said: ‘With Brandon (Haunstrup) going the other side, I think it gives us another defender with Christian there – and he is also good enough on the ball.

‘He’s pretty good on the ball, particularly on his right foot, he can do it (the role).

‘Probably last time out at Blackpool he was near enough man of the match for us, he was very good.

‘I am very confident of Christian there, he can attack and defend.

‘Both of our left-backs are very attacking and, while there is a time when he has got to have the ball and pass, he (Burgess) is capable of it.

‘Similarly, his general all-round ability is as a defender and keeping clean sheets is a big thing.

‘He can certainly contribute, not only as a centre-half but can playing at right-back.’

Anton Walkes has also featured at right-back this season, starting the opening four matches.

He has now slipped out of the reckoning, with Ross McCrorie then handed the responsibility for one start.

With McCrorie now preferred in his native central-midfield role, Jackett has turned to Burgess, with Tom Naylor dropping into the centre of defence.

However, Bolton has been wracking up Leasing.com Trophy match minutes following a groin injury and then an ankle problem.

And the former Shrewsbury man will increasingly come into the reckoning to dislodge Burgess during the next few weeks.