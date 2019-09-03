Kenny Jackett reflects on Pompey’s EFL Trophy triumph last season and addresses his side’s ambitions in the competition this season.

It was a fantastic day at Wembley for us and our supporters.

Kenny Jackett, centre, celebrates Pompey's EFL Trophy triumph at Wembley with his Pompey players. Picture: Joe Pepler

Undoubtedly, we will be prioritising the league again and we did last season as well.

But as we developed during the competition, Wembley got closer and the game against Sunderland made the occasion what it was.

It ended up being a fantastic journey. It was a long competition and as we got closer to a big Wembley appearance it got more important.

I’m pleased we saw it through because it was a fantastic day and one we will never forget.

Right now, we have a derby against Southampton coming up in the Carabao Cup and the league so the EFL Trophy does go down our priority list slightly – as it generally does with everyone.

We were proud of what we achieved last season – very proud.

By the end of the competition, we obviously thoroughly enjoyed it and it was quite unique.

But if you look at the start of competition, we can’t sit here and say it will take a big priority.

We used the competition if a different way. As we got into the semi-finals and the game was live on Sky Sports against Bury, it is different then.

It was an opportunity to play at Wembley.

I don't think there’s a pressure being holders. You have to use it for what’s right for you.

Looking at the Crawley game, it’s in context with no game against Southend on Saturday.

We’ll be stronger than we would have been if the Southend game was going ahead.

Similarly, everyone who needs to play against Crawley will do for match minutes.