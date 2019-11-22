Pompey are unlikely to have any departures in January.

Kenny Jackett revealed there are no current plans to let anyone leave when the transfer window opens.

It’s now 40 days until incomings and outgoings are again permitted midway through the season.

Chief executive Mark Catlin has already told how the Blues are prioritising talent which can march straight into the boss’ starting line-up to bolster League One promotion ambitions.

Jackett has previously operated on a one-in, one-out policy when it comes to his squad planning.

That won’t be the case in January, however.

Kenny Jackett. Picture: Graham Hunt

The number of injures Pompey have had this campaign means it’s been rare when senior players have been surplus to requirements on a match-day.

That’s why Jackett doesn’t envisage anyone moving elsewhere in the new year.

The manager said: ‘If you’re looking at our 18 for this weekend (against Rochdale), we have pretty much a natural 18 of our senior players available and it has worked that way.

‘We had a spell when there was a 19th man spare and that’s not a bad thing.

‘It’s been very rare, if not at all when we’ve had three, four or five players of a senior nature sitting in the stands.

‘We do think we’ve got our numbers right in terms of that. If people did go, we would want and need replacements because we haven't got a bloating squad necessarily.

‘We’ll see in terms of players going out and see what calls there are but there is no plan right now.

‘We have worked one-in, one-out before and our numbers are about right now. We have a few injured, one or two of the younger lads like Haji Mnoga would have had some game-time and needs to get back to fitness.

‘On the other side of it then you lose one or two others to injury.

‘If Jack Whatmough gets back fit then that is a big one for us.

‘I’ll be looking to operate with more or less the same numbers. That is where it is because many times there is quite a natural squad there.’