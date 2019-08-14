Have your say

Kenny Jackett has declared Ryan Williams will be ‘like a new signing’ upon his long-awaited injury return.

The summer recruit is nearing Blues availability as he maintains his recovery from a quad problem.

It has been six weeks since the Australian international sustained the injury during his opening week of Pompey training.

Initially considered a short-term lay-off, Williams has subsequently been ruled out of Jackett’s entire pre-season friendly programme and the campaign’s opening three matches.

It has been an immensely frustrating start to the winger’s second spell at Fratton Park, following his June free transfer from Rotherham.

And Jackett cannot wait to have the 25-year-old ready for first-team consideration.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘With Ryan, it has been a problem with his quad, the kicking muscle.

‘It has niggled and niggled and niggled. He is moving okay, but hasn't quite got there yet, which is frustrating because initially it didn’t look like a bad one.

‘While we are not overly worried about it, it has taken a little longer than we thought initially.

‘He’s a good player and showed enough in the time he trained with us. Last year he was in the Championship, he’s a good character, a hard-working player, when he does come back in he’ll be like a new singing.

‘He gives us a complement of three wingers – making it Curtis, Harness and Williams.

‘There is Gareth Evans as well, who can play that position, as he can most.’

Williams made 39 appearances in the Championship last season, scoring once.