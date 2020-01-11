Kenny Jackett praised the resolve of his side as they found a way to beat AFC Wimbledon.

The Blues dominated long periods of the game at Fratton Park but were undone by Joe Pigott’s leveller after Marcus Harness had given them a first-half lead.

But John Marquis’ header with 11 minutes left earned the three points and saw Jackett praise his side’s resilience as they moved to within goal difference of the play-offs places .

The Blues are also just six points off new League One leaders Rotherham.

Jackett said: ‘It was a hard game in a different way to some of the home games we had.

‘There’s been some big games with sides above us. This was going to be different and in its own way just as difficult in a way.

‘Wimbledon played a back five and they did well at the back in terms of limiting us on chances.

‘It’s our job to break that down and overcome it. I’m pleased to say we were able to do that and we didn’t fall away when they got it back to 1-1 after being in control of the game.’