Kenny Jackett unconcerned if Sunderland set up to counter-attack Portsmouth for Wembley spot

Kenny Jackett is unconcerned if Sunderland set up to hit Pompey on the counter-attack at Fratton Park.

The Blues must overcome a one-goal deficit if they’re to reach the League One play-off final tonight.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett’s men fell to a 1-0 defeat in the semi-final first leg at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

It means Jack Ross’ men could look to protect their lead and wait for opportunities to break swiftly rather than pushing to extend their advantage.

But Jackett insisted Pompey must concentrate on their own game-plan rather than what the Black Cats might do.

The Blues boss said: ‘Either way, the tactics of it are simple – we need to try to win.

‘People saying there’s a balance between attack and defence.

‘Every game is 50 per cent off the ball and 50 per cent on it.

‘We have to win and, of course, you’d rather a one-goal advantage but can we turn it around? Yes we can.’

Coventry implemented counter-attacking tactics when they made the trip to League One last month.

Despite the Sky Blues taking a 1-0 lead into the interval, Pompey conjured up a second-half comeback to deliver a 2-1 victory.

Jackett added: ‘It’ll be different type of game with it being in the evening.

‘Of course, you always learn a lot.

‘Before we beat Coventry, they’d won six of their eight way games and their front four were in a rich vein of form.

‘Sunderland have some good choices like Will Grigg to come on.

‘It’s Sunderland Football Club and they’ll always have good players and choices.’