Kenny Jackett will not risk damaging Pompey squad dynamics by granting January loan requests.

And the Blues boss is adamant any talk of prospective transfer window temporary exits is ‘wide of the mark’.

Kenny Jackett does not want to consider January loan departures from his Pompey playing squad. Picture: Joe Pepler

The player market is open for business on January 1, with Pompey expected to strengthen as they strive to bolster promotion ambition.

On the flip side, Jackett insists he will resist allowing players to depart in search of regular first-team football.

Pompey’s manager is eager to retain a group which is now unbeaten in seven matches in all competitions – registering four-straight wins in the process.

And while the likes of summer recruits James Bolton and Paul Downing have found opportunities severely restricted, Jackett doesn’t want to rip up the team ethic he has instilled.

He said: ‘Loaning out players is not something I really want to do.

‘I have spoken to our players and we don’t want to be chopping and changing too much, particularly in January. The group has to settle down and keep working.

‘If you are out of the team, such as James Bolton and Paul Downing at the moment, they’re still in the 18 and among the subs, so could be on at any time and have to prepare themselves.

‘The only one who hasn’t really had a look in this season is Luke McGee, other than that everybody else has been there or thereabouts.

‘I don’t necessarily want to be moving people out in January, I want this group to keep working as a group, the dynamics are important.

‘They are improving, the team spirit, the attitude, leaving our egos at the door and working for each other, working for the club. They are important things.

‘I understand January is there to try to help us improve, I don’t want to ignore that necessarily, but, similarly, talk of people going in January, particularly with the fact we need everybody, is wide of the mark.

‘Nothing is cast in stone, we will see, but individual situations have to be second, it’s the club, it’s the team, it’s everybody putting their shoulder to the wheel.’

Jackett concedes preparations for this season were affected by the protracted departures of Matt Clarke and Jamal Lowe.

Now he wants to avoid January wreaking similar squad disruption.

He added: ‘I do think last summer was affected by too much talk of individual situations and not enough team.

‘That ended on September 1 – but should have ended on July 1.

‘It was just circumstance, nobody’s fault, but since the closure of the window we have gradually got towards being a unit and a team – January cannot disrupt that.’