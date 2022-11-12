Key man returns for Portsmouth amid three changes at Morecambe but midfielder is missing from squad

Marlon Pack is back for Pompey at Morecambe.

But Tom Lowery is missing for the Blues after making his return from seven weeks out at Hereford.

Pack comes back into the starting XI after almost four weeks out after suspension and a hamstring injury.

The midfielder is joined by the returning Dane Scarlett and Owen Dale, who were unavailable for the FA Cup success at Hereford last time out.

Jay Mingi, Ronan Curtis and Reeco Hackett are the trio who drop out of the team at the Mazuma Stadium.

Hackett and Mingi are on the bench, but Curtis is missing from the squad along with Tom Lowery - who only made his return from a hamstring with a subs’ outing at Edgar Street last week.