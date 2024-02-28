Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jack Sparkes is on stand-by to face Oxford United as Pompey wait on Connor Ogilvie’s availability.

Concussion protocol dictates the left-back must undergo an independent medical evaluation having taken a blow to the head against Charlton.

Also Ogilvie sustained the issue in the first half of Saturday's clash, continuing until the 61st minute before being replaced by Sparkes in the goalless draw.

John Mousinho is adamant there is no concussion, with the 28-year-old having also been monitored by the Blues’ club doctor.

However, he has been kept away from full training and on Friday will scheduled to be tested independently to decide whether he can feature against the U’s.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Connor needs to pass an independent test on Friday. We want to make sure we do the right thing by Connor and make sure everything is fine.

‘We know it wasn't a concussion at the weekend, but we still have to go through the same protocols that we’d always go through - and have been vigilant on that.

‘Connor has been out there, but not doing the full training sessions with us, just to make sure we protect him.

‘The club doctor was also in on Monday and Tuesday, making sure everything’s all right. and we expect him to be fit for the weekend.

‘This is standard protocol and the right thing to do, making sure with those head injuries that everything is spot on before players go back in and put themselves at risk.

‘Someone else will independently assess Connor so there’s no club bias and we can’t pressure him into playing if there’s something amiss.

‘Hopefully they will give us the green light. If not, we will respect that.’

Meanwhile, Zak Swansea returned to training on Thursday for the first time since surgery on a groin injury in December.

And Connor Shaughnessy has been given the all-clear after taking a nasty cut to the bridge of his nose at Charlton.

Mousinho added: ‘Zak trained with us this morning. He didn’t do a full training session with the first-team, but it was an introduction.

‘It’s the first time he has been back out on grass with his boots on with the first-team. Hopefully we can get him involved a bit more on Friday and build him up to a full training session next week.

‘Conor Shaughnessy came in on Monday with two black eyes and a cut on his nose, but he’s fine.