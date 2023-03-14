That’s despite midfielder Joe Morrell’s call-up to the latest Wales squad for their forthcoming 2024 European Championship qualifiers against Croatia and Latvia.

It’s also irrespective of Dane Scarlett’s likely inclusion in Ian Foster’s England under-20 squad for their games against Germany and the USA.

The Blues are scheduled to face Port Vale at Fratton Park on Saturday, March 25 – which is slap bang in the middle of the latest round of international fixtures.

Clubs are allowed to reschedule games if they have three or more players away with their respective home countries – something that the Fratton Park side have taken advantage of in the past.

Yet with Paddy Lane overlooked for the latest Northern Ireland squad and Michael O’Neill’s under-21s not in action this month, it means there’s a real possibility the Blues will be expected to go ahead with their game against the Valiants in 11 days time.

The midfielder was also an unused substitute in the matches immediately before and after his Qatar experience, with the Blues winning two, drawing two and losing one in that period.

Joe Morrell's international call-up for Wales will come as a major blow for Pompey.

Pompey had injury worries to contend with during that time, with Louis Thompson (broken leg) and Tom Lowery (hamstring) among those unavailable.

Four months on, the Blues’ engine room situation has improved, with Thompson and Lowery both back and Jay Mingi also on the comeback trail following a period on the sidelines with a knee complaint.

However, Marlon Pack remains out with a knee injury that could see him absent until April.

If Northern Ireland suffer any injury setbacks in the build up to their Euro 24 qualifiers against San Marino and Finland, then there is the prospect of Lane being added to their squad.