4 . Tom Mclntyre

Rich Hughes said: ‘Tom gives us natural balance in terms of being a natural left-footer. I think he complements the group. ‘We had Regan’s injury, but all season we have aimed to operate with four centre-backs. He has given us strength in depth and options to manipulate through the back four and back three, while also changing some of the build patterns from the back. ‘With the four centre-backs we have, we’ve now got the tools to deal with lots of different types of attacks. On Saturday, Tom showed a lot of his skills defensively, but also how comfortable he is on the ball. ‘Then, after the red card, Sean Raggett came on and showed everyone what a good defender he is, which shows the depth of the group. ‘Tom’s a natural leader, has captained the side and played in the Championship. He’s probably been a little out with Reading this season, although there’s a lot going on behind the scenes at that club.’ Photo: Jason Brown