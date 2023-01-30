The Blues head coach revealed after Saturday’s 2-1 defeat to Peterborough that his side will be in the hunt for additional numbers ahead of Tuesday evening’s deadline.

The 36-year-old has already insisted he would like to strengthen in the centre of defence as well as adding further pace in to his forward department.

Pompey have already been busy in the window, with Ryley Towler arriving for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City, before Matt Macey joined on loan for the remainder of the campaign from Luton.

The News understands the Blues have three available slots in their squad in regulation with EFL guidelines to improve their squad.

But with the 11pm deadline on Tuesday edging ever closer, we asked Pompey fans who they would like to see arrive before the end of the window.

Here are the best of the responses from Twitter and Facebook.

Twitter

Pompey fans have revealed where they would realistically love Pompey to strengthen ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

@HarvMarksy: Charlie Kirk absolutely screams Pompey doesn’t it. I’d accept it if it meant Bailey Wright too though.

@Dan_Taylor11: Paul Smyth from Leyton Orient and Jack Payne from Charlton.

Always caught my eye against us.

@Boiing2022: Someone to take over from Ragget for a bit and a Pacey forward to help Bishop get service quicker.

@CapiTweets: I'd love to see a clear and focused plan of action. To me that would mean bringing in high potential, young players. There will likely be moments of inconsistency but their upside will be more substantial than the payday pros.

CB - Redmond?

Attackers with pace and power.

@Joey1989118: Centre-back, centre midfielder/ centre-attacking midfielder, left-winger, right-winger. Pace, direct, attacking players.

Facebook

Sam Remi Ingram: A winger with pace (and a final ball), a number 10 (please can we finally get someone as a playmaker!), a centre half, and another 6/8 for the middle.

They need to back the new "coach" but the excuses on waiting for right players already loading.

Director of football in place all month, one permanent signing and we've sold a big wage CB and sent two big wage loans home? We have less players than at the beginning of the month!

Jason McClumpha: Another centre half a left winger and a playmaker in midfield.

Steven Grant: Not sure who’s out there to give us a boost. I’d love to see a strong midfielder who’s going to boss it.

Maybe a winger with some pace. Not afraid to use their head in the box and can strike a ball like it should.

Looking at Saturday we’re to slow we need that injection of pace and pressure.

Jeremy Drew: We need a few but let’s get at least one that shows a bit of ambition and intent please.

