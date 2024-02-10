Kusini Yengi handed Portsmouth return as injury-hit Blues tackle Carlisle
Kusini Yengi is back in Pompey’s squad to bolster their firepower - but is named on the bench.
The seven-goal striker hasn’t featured for the Blues in 2024, and, having returned from international duty with Australia at the Asian Cup, comes straight into the match-day 18.
Regardless, Colby Bishop retains his place as the lone centre-forward in John Mousinho’s playing system.
Elsewhere, Owen Moxon remains on the bench for his swift Carlisle reunion.
The central midfielder, who arrived at Fratton Park on deadline day, must settle for a place among the substitutes after his seven-minute cameo against Northampton.
There’s one change to the side which played so impressively against the Cobblers, with Sean Raggett unsurprisingly earning a recall in place of the injured Tom McIntyre.
Christian Saydee drops out of the squad to accommodate Yengi, while Ryley Towler returns, stepping up to replace Raggett.
Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Shaughnessy, Raggett, Ogilvie, Pack, Lowery, Lane, Lang, Peart-Harris, Bishop.
Subs: Macey, Towler, Sparkes, Martin, Yengi, Kamara, Moxon.