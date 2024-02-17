News you can trust since 1877
Kusini Yengi makes way as Portsmouth name three changes against Reading

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen
Published 17th Feb 2024, 14:05 GMT
Colby Bishop has been recalled for Pompey's clash with Reading. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesColby Bishop has been recalled for Pompey's clash with Reading. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
Colby Bishop has been restored to Pompey’s attack for the visit of Reading.

The Blues’ leading scorer had made way for Kusini Yengi against Cambridge United on Tuesday night, with the Australian marking his selection by netting a first-half penalty.

However, top-scorer Bishop finds himself back in the team this afternoon - among three changes.

With Tom Lowery missing through his hamstring injury, Owen Moxon is selected as Marlon Park’s partner in the centre of midfield.

While Callum Lang returns in the number 10 role, replacing Myles Peart-Harris, who has a slight knock.

Yengi drops to a bench which also contains Christian Saydee and Gavin Whyte, who are both recalled to today’s 18-man squad.

Reading, who are unbeaten in six league matches, name Femi Azeez in their starting XI, the brother of ex-Blues loanee Miguel.

Pompey: Norris, Rafferty, Raggett, Shaughnessy, Ogilvie, Pack, Moxon, Kamara, Lang, Lane, Bishop.

Subs: Macey, Yengi, Towler, Saydee, Martin, Sparkes, Whyte.

