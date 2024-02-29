Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Kusini Yengi has admitted his first-team frustration - but is convinced he will permanently dislodge Colby Bishop ‘soon’.

The 16-goal Bishop remains John Mousinho’s first-choice striker as the Blues tantalisingly close in on a potential Championship return.

However, following Yengi’s return from Asian Cup duty with Australia, centre-forward competition has ramped up.

Kusini Yengi fires in a shot against Charlton, with striking rival Colby Bishop trying to get out of the way. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The 25-year-old was chosen ahead of Bishop against Cambridge United and marked his first game back by winning a penalty, which he converted, and producing an impressive all-round display.

However, the summer signing has since found himself back on the bench in the subsequent two matches, with the Blues’ top scorer instead preferred.

But a determined Yengi believes he's closing is on that cherished starting spot.

He told The News: ‘I would like to think it’s very close between us for that spot - and I’d like to think I’m going to get the upper hand soon.

‘It's up to the gaffer, ultimately. We are a team and whether I start or Colby starts, we’re going to try our best to help the team win.

‘It can be a bit frustrating. The week before I didn’t play at all at Carlisle, then I started against Cambridge, scored and thought I’d played quite well. Then the following week I played five minutes against Reading.

‘The gaffer spoke to me and said “I’m going ahead with Colby”. That’s his decision and I have to respect that.

‘It’s difficult, Colby has had many, many games for Pompey when he’s done really well. He’s earned that spot and it’s my job to take that away from him.

‘I think I’m doing quite a good job at the moment, making it difficult for him and difficult for the gaffer to select who will start, yet it’s a little disappointing.

‘You score a goal, are playing well and want to keep that momentum going, but are dropped again. The more minutes I play, the more I’m able to adapt to the league and certain scenarios, learning from experiences.

‘When you are coming in, then coming out, then coming in again, it can be a bit frustrating. But I’m working hard, trying to improve as a player, and proving to the gaffer that he can trust me, I can start games and I can do well for this club.’

Yengi has netted eight goals in 20 appearances since joining from Western Sydney in July for an undisclosed fee.

Certainly it has been an impressive instant impact into the English game with the League One leaders.

He added: 'Me and Colby have a lot of similarities and a lot of qualities that are quite similar, but we also have a lot of differences as well - that’s how the gaffer has explained it to me.

‘When he’s made his selection he has picked Colby when he thinks it’s right for him to play - and picked me when he thinks it’s right for me to play.

‘There are things from Colby’s game I’m trying to learn and I’m sure there are things from my game he is trying to learn.