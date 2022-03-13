The News’ 2020-21 Blues player of the year was singled out by the Addicks boss for his role in Accrington’s opening goal at the Wham Stadium on Saturday.

MacGillivray & Co had several chances to clear the danger from their packed goalmouth but failed to do so to allow Rosaire Longelo to find the back of the net.

That incident contributed to a 2-1 defeat for the Londoners, who have now lost six of their past seven league games.

And it led to Jackson being questioned on the Scot’s ability to take charge of his area – to which he was far from complimentary.

When asked by londonnewsonline if the summer arrival was showing enough of a presence in his six-yard box, the Addicks boss replied: ‘I don’t think he is, no. The first goal is ridiculous.

‘There were so many opportunities to clear the ball, defenders and the goalkeeper, who is a part of that.

‘You have to stand up and come and help your team-mates out at times and relieve pressure and we’re not doing it.’

Former Pompey keeper Craig MacGillvray has played 34 league games for Charlton this season. Picture: Jacques Feeney/Getty Images

MacGillivray has made 34 league appearances for 17th-placed Charlton this season, recording 10 clean sheets.

However, the Addicks are now 25 points off the play-offs and just seven clear of the drop zone.

And broadening out his criticism to others within his Valley ranks, Jackson admitted futures were on the line.

He added: ‘The players need to start stepping up now. We are getting players back but the ones who are given the shirt have got to do more.

‘It’s personal responsibility. The goals that we are conceding are the same goals.

‘We address them. We talk about them, we work on them. We practice it. When you go over that white line and are given a job to do, you have to do it and it has to come from within.

“I don’t think they’re showing anywhere near their levels of ability.

‘If they’re not going to step up, then I’ve got lots of decisions to make about the future and how I’m going to rebuild this team.

‘What we’re going to do going forward. I need to be ruthless in that decision making. I’ll find out a lot about the players in the coming weeks to see who wants to be a part of that. If you don’t step up, you’ll be moved aside, and you won’t be part of it.’

While Jackson is understandably unhappy with his lot at present, that couldn’t be further from the truth for Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher.

The Pilgrims boss saw his side beat fellow promotion-chasers Bolton 1-0 away from home on Saturday to consolidate their place in the top six.

And with the Home Park side set to play host to Pompey on Tuesday night, Schumacher is in a confident mood going into the game – particularly after seeing something they’ve been working on in training proving the difference at the Trotters.

He told Plymouth Live: ‘We had a couple of attempts on their goal and looked a threat but just didn't have enough quality to finish those chances off.

‘To get one from a set-play was really pleasing. We have been okay from set pieces for the last few games, we have looked as though we might get a goal.

‘Hughesy (coach Mark Hughes) has been in charge of the attacking set-plays for the last few goals and he was pleased to finally get one.

‘It was a great ball in from Jordan (Houghton) and Macca (Macaulay Gillesphey) was at the back post where we wanted him and managed to get his head on it, and send us home happy.’