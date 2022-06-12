With the Blues and their League One rivals looking to assemble their squads during the summer, the rumour mill has gone into overdrive after Friday’s grand opening.

Here are the latest headlines across the division.

Sheffield Wednesday to wait for Newcastle starlet fate

Sheffield Wednesday will have to wait patiently to land reported summer target Elliot Anderson from Newcastle.

Following the 19-year-old’s impressive form for Bristol Rovers last season, where he gained promotion from League Two, the midfielder is set to remain with the Magpies during pre-season, understands Yorkshire Live.

This will allow Eddie Howe to carefully watch his performances with the Premier League side, before making a decision on his future.

The Owls aren’t the only clubs interested in his services this summer, though – with Championship Millwall and Luton also believed to be keen.

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in signing Elliot Anderson. Picture: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Charlton in battle with Championship trio

According to The Sun, Charlton are battling with Swansea and Reading for the signature of promising Gillingham defender Jack Tucker.

Following the Gills’ relegation to the fourth tier, the 22-year-old is set to see out the rest of his current contract at the end of the month and move as a free agent.

The Addicks have been buoyed by the recent appointment of Ben Garner as head coach – who replaces Johnnie Jackson at the helm.

And perhaps the ex-Swindon chief sees the sought-after centre-back as a key component of his Valley Stadium rebuild.

However, he’ll have to fend off interest from the second tier pair and another Championship club in Hull – who are reportedly monitoring the situation.

Exeter set to sign Manchester United keeper

League One new-boys Exeter are set to complete the signing of Nathan Bishop on loan from Manchester United.

As per The Sun, the goalkeeper is poised to become one of Matt Taylor’s first signings following the club’s promotion last season.

The 22-year-old spent the 2021-22 campaign temporarily with Mansfield, helping Nigel Clough’s side reach the play-off final – where they suffered heartbreak to Port Vale.

As a result of his eye-catching performances, the ex-Derby boss was keen to bring him back to Field Mill, but it appears he’ll miss out.